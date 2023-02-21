Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel CPU drops to just $719 with this coupon

The Dell XPS 13 with 12th Gen Intel CPU is one of the best laptops for multitasking. If you're looking for a capable laptop within the $700-$750 range, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Dell XPS 13 Laptop for just $719 via coupon, "SAVE10". That's $130 off its normal price of $849 and marks this Dell XPS 13's lowest price ever. This is among the best laptop deals available today.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: $849 $719 @ Dell

Save $130 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 9315 via coupon "SAVE10". The Dell XPS 13 is our 4.5/5-star rated best laptop for its reliable, solid performance, and premium design. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD. It runs on Microsoft's user-friendly Windows 11 Home operating system. Apply coupon, "SAVE10" at checkout to get this deal price.

Dell's XPS 13 is the best overall laptop and more than adequate for day-to-day tasks for work and school. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) display with 500 nits of brightness for comfortable viewing, even when you're outdoors. Its hardware specs consist of a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and fast 512GB SSD.

We reviewed the Dell XPS 13 Plus — now on sale for $1,349 ($500 off) at Dell and loved its sleek, low-profile design, great performance, and comfortable keyboard. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice Award. In one test, our review unit's Intel Core i7-1280P CPU and 16GB of RAM had no problem juggling multitasking. Even with 60 Google Chrome tabs open to Google Docs, Sheets and Presentations along with Tweetdeck, Twitch, YouTube and several news sites, the laptop never slowed down. The laptop in this deal has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and we expect it to be on par.

Like most of today's ultra-portable machines, ports on the Dell XPS 13 are minimalist. You get 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery). It ships with a USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter for expanded connectivity options.

At 2.6 pounds, and 0.6-inches thin, the Dell XPS 13 is on par with its competitors. It's slightly lighter than thicker than the MacBook Air M2 (2.7 pounds, 0.4 inches). It's lighter than thinner than the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Now $130 off, the Dell XPS 13 is at a stellar price and the best overall laptop to buy.