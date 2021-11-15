Dell XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel CPU falls to $636 — lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday

The Dell XPS 13 is our top pick for the best all-around laptop and now is a great time to find out why. For a limited time, you can snag this best-selling Dell laptop PC for its lowest price yet.

Dell's Black Friday sale offers the Dell XPS 13 for just $636. That's a discount of $300 and this laptop's lowest price yet. It's one of the best Dell deals of the season and the best early Black Friday Dell XPS 13 deals in town.

Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $949 now $636 @ Dell Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $949 now $636 @ Dell

Dell is currently slashing prices on various configuration laptops. Save $313 on the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 9305 in this Early Black Friday laptop deal. It packs a 13-inch 1080p display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Dell's XPS 13 laptop is the best laptop for everyone — students, professionals and casual users alike. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 review, we praise its attractive, premium design and great performance. It also won us over with its springy, comfortable keyboard. We gave the Dell XPS 13 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During multitasking tests, it handled everything we threw at it and never once flinched. In our lab, it beat the premium laptop with a score of 5,254 on Geekbench 5.0, our overall performance test.

By design, the Dell XPS 13 sports a premium anodized aluminum chassis with Dell's signature shiny silver Dell logo on the lid. Port-wise, the Dell XPS 13 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port — both with Power Delivery/DisplayPort. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack, microSD card slot, and wedge-shaped lock slot built-in.

At 2.8 pounds and 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inch, the XPS 13 is on par with its competitors. It's lighter than the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches) and weighs slightly more than Asus ZenBook 13 (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5 inches).

So if you're treating yourself or someone special to a new laptop, the Dell XPS 13 is a wise choice. Especially at this stellar price.

Dell's sale ends November 15, so act fast.