Dell laptop deals: Up to $678 off latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPU laptops

Dell's new year laptop sale offers fantastic discounts on the latest 11th Gen Intel Core CPU laptops. If you're due for a new machine, here's your chance to pick up a new Dell laptop for dollars off retail.

For a limited time, the new Dell Inspiron 14 7000 is on sale for $881.99 at Dell. That's $173 off its $1,055 normal price and one of the best laptops you can get for under $900.

Dell 11th gen Intel Core laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop: was $1,055 now $882 @ Dell

The stylish Dell Inspiron 14 7000 gets a $173 discount in this Dell laptop deal. This lightweight workhorse laptop packs a 14.5-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD. This deal ends Sunday, January 10. View Deal

Dell Vostro 14 5402 Laptop: was $1,427 now $749 @ Dell

Dell is slashing a whopping $678 off the new Vostro 14 5402 Laptop. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

The Dell Inspiron 14 7000 is one of the best laptops to buy.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14.5-inch (2560 x 1600) slim bezel display, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Dell Inspiron 14 7000 hands-on, we liked its lightweight and compact design. Weighing 2.8 pounds and measuring 12.7 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the Inspiron 14 7000 is one of the most ultraportable notebooks around. It's on par with the weight of the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6-inches) and MSI Prestige 14 (2.8 pounds, 12.8 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches). It's slightly lighter than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches).

In terms of design, the Inspiron 14 7000's magnesium alloy chassis accounts for its lightness and durability. And with thin bezels surrounding its 14.5-inch display, the Inspiron 14 7000 is also fairly compact.

Performance-wise, the Inspiron 14 7000 should be on par with that of the Editor's Choice Asus ZenBook 13 we tested. It houses the same Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 8GB of RAM SoC which delivered powerful overall and gaming performance in our lab. The system notched a score of 5,084 on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test, which surpasses the 4,030 premium laptop average.

As for connectivity, the new Inspiron 14 7000 is outfitted with two USB 3.2 ports, a single Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack.

Overall, the Dell Inspiron 14 7000 is a solid pick if you want to upgrade to a stylish yet powerful machine. As an alternative, Dell also offers the Dell Vostro 14 5402 for $749 ($678 off). It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB SSD.

These deals end Sunday, January 10, so don't hesitate too long.