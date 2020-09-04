Dell Labor Day sale takes $250 off the excellent XPS 15

Dell's Labor Day sale takes up to 60% off select laptops this weekend. Here's your chance to score an amazing deal our favorite all-around laptop.

As part of the sale, the Dell XPS 15 is now $1,099 which is $250 cheaper than its normal $1,349 former price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and one of the best laptops deals we've seen all summer.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,349 now $1,099 @ Dell

This Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080p) anti-glare IPS display, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. View Deal

If you're bargain hunting for an affordable MacBook Air alternative, the Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops to buy.

Specs-wise, this XPS 15 on sale features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080p), anti-glare non-touch IPS display, a powerful Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. For graphics handing, it packs GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In our Dell XPS 15 review, we loved its slim, attractive design and stunning display. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its great overall and graphics performance.

At 4.5 pounds, the 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inch XPS 15 is on par with the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), which is just a tad bigger

As for design, the Dell XPS 15 sports an anodized aluminum and carbon fiber construction. It's worth noting that the XPS 15's webcam is the best among premium laptops. It works great for video conferencing when you're working or taking classes from home.

When it comes to connectivity, the XPS 15's array of ports and slots to make it a formidable workhorse. It's equipped with an SD card reader, two USB 3.1 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI 2.0 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

So if you want a powerful laptop that looks good and performs well, the Dell XPS 15 is a solid pick up.