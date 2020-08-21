Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE gaming headset hits $169, its lowest price ever

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE is one of the most luxurious surround sound gaming headsets you can buy. And for a limited time, you can enjoy immersive all-day PC gaming comfort for a stellar price.

Currently, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE is on sale for $169 at Amazon. Normally this gaming headset is priced at $209, so that's $40 markdown. It's the lowest price we've seen for this high-fidelity gaming headset and one of the best gaming deals available.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE: was $209 now $169 @ Amazon

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE Gaming Headset sports a luxurious, comfortable design and delivers immersive audio quality. At $40 off, it's the lowest price it's ever been.View Deal

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE is one of the best accessories for gaming laptops.

It packs 7.1 surround sound, 50mm neodymium drivers, a 20Hz - 40 kHz frequency response, and 109dB sensitivity. The headset's detachable cardioid boom mic brings direct crisp sound to your vocals, making it perfect for live streaming and podcasting.

In our Corsair Virtuoso SE Gaming Headset review, we liked its comfortable design, solid sound quality and great mic audio. We were also impressed by its long battery life and gave it a 3.5 out of 5-star rating.

Aesthetically, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless is a good-looking gaming headset. It has a plush faux leather design with quality metal railings that adjust to your head size. Black premium memory foam earpads and soft leather-esque headband are complemented by a special edition gunmetal finish.

We normally see gaming headsets with this type of design go for between $300 to $600. The color and lighting effects of Corsair's RGB logo along the sides of the cups can be changed with Corsair's iCue software.

In real-world testing playing Borderlands 3, the surround sound features amplified different environmental sounds and dialogue. During music playback, the bass was subtle when it needed to be and the lows did not drown out crucial tones.

As for battery life, the Virtuoso lasted roughly 17 hours at a full charge which is close to the 20 hours Corsair promises. The headset's battery light indicator alerts you when it's running low at around 15 hours of use. And since the Virtuoso is USB Type-C compatible, it's quick to charge.

At $169, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE is a solid choice for PC-centric gamers and content creators.