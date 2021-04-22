Corsair HS60 Haptic USB gaming headset falls to just under $100

The Corsair HS60 Haptic USB gaming headset lets you feel sound for a gaming experience like never before.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Corsair HS60 Haptic USB Gaming Headset on sale for $99.99. That's $30 off its $130 list price and one of the best gaming deals out there right now. Best Buy and Corsair offer the same deal price.

Corsair HS60 Haptic deal

Corsair HS60 Haptic USB Gaming Headset: was $130 now $100 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the Corsair HS60 Haptic USB gaming headset lets you feel gameplay sound. Haptic bass creates an immersive 4D audio gaming experience. It's Discord Certified for PC and works with Nintendo Switch, PS5|PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One gaming consoles. View Deal

Corsair's HS60 Haptic is a wired USB gaming headset that produces sound you can feel. Taction Technology's haptic bass creates an immersive 4D experience. It features a detachable noise-cancelling unidirectional mic, 50mm drivers, and a sound level of 111dB. It's also Discord Certified for group chatting and video calls.

We didn't test this gaming headset, however, Corsair HS60 Haptic reviews on Amazon rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Comments from happy owners praise its excellent audio quality, haptic feedback effect and comfortable fit. Design-wise, the Corsair HS60 Haptic's adjustable, plush memory foam ear cups, and padded headband ensure long-wearing comfort. On-ear controls let you quickly adjust your volume and haptic settings. You can also use Corsair's iCUE software to access a custom audio equalizer and other useful tools.

The Corsair HS60 Haptic is a wise choice if you're looking for an affordable pro grade gaming headset.