Computex 2023: Kingston XS1000 — Hands on with the external SSD so good you'll buy it twice

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Kingston's XS1000 External SSD will bring fast read and write capabilites in a compact form factor creatives will love.

Computex 2023: Kingston XS1000 - The external HDD so good you'll buy it twice
(Image credit: Future)

Sometimes the best things in life are those you must wait a little while for. While meeting with industry makers at Computex 2023, we were invited to join the team from Kingston — because they had new wares to peddle, and we had time on our hands. 

Kingston is a well-known and respected tech brand, and we have been using their SD cards in our Blackmagic cameras for a while. However, having an SSD with fast read and write capabilities is far more useful when filming larger projects. As we walked around Kingston's suite, we were introduced to the XS1000 External SSD — a tiny, data-moving speed demon in gleaming black armor. It was love at first Megabyte, in this case, 1000MBs read and write, allowing us to film directly to it, even while shooting in 8K resolution. 

Kingston XS1000 External Drive

When you first get a hold of the perfectly pocket-sized XS1000, you won't believe it can read and write so quickly, or how sturdy this thing is. However, the tiny aluminum and hard plastic matte black XS1000 reads and writes at speeds of 1,000MBs and features USB 3.2 Gen 2 with back support making it compatible with USB 3.2. 

Computex 2023: Kingston XS1000 - The external HDD so good you'll buy it twice

(Image credit: Future)

The Kingston XS1000 fits snuggly into the palm of your hand, or pocket, for easy carrying. Although not currently available, this portable powerhouse will be ready for purchase in Q3 of 2023 — and likely to sell out fast as content creators rush to revel in all that speed, not to mention up to 2TB of storage. Being able to not only film directly to it but having such a large storage capacity at all times is time-saving. 

Gone are the days of awkwardly lugging around a backpack crammed with hefty hard drives. If things keep heading in this direction, I'll be strolling through Computex 2024 with nothing more than a stick and bindle,  and still be kitted out with enough top-tier tech to make Deep Blue blush. We should have a clearer picture of availability dates and pricing the closer we get to Q3, and rest assured, a review will follow, so we can put Kingston's scaled-down SSD to the test and share all the details on how it fares. 

However, if the XS1000 is anything like its sibling, the XS2000, Kingston has a real winner on its hands.  

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 473 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
$1,199
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
(Black)
Our Review
3
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen...
Walmart
$1,639
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Spectre X360 (2022)
(13.5-inch Intel Core i5)
Our Review
4
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop...
HP (US)
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
6
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,700
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
7
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
8
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel...
Microsoft US
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
10
Microsoft Surface Laptop...
Target
View
Load more deals
Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 