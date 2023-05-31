Computex 2023: All the latest news from Acer, Asus, MSI, and more

Computex 2023 is underway, and the biggest tech companies including Acer, Asus, Nvidia, and more are firing on all cylinders to show off their latest and greatest devices.

This year, Computex is back with an in-person event in Taipei, Taiwan, and it will be wrapping up on Friday, June 2nd. So far, we’ve seen a lot of exciting laptop announcements and a huge focus on AI.

Laptop Mag will be on the floor scoping out all the biggest reveals, so bookmark this page to ensure you don't miss any of our coverage throughout the show.

In the meantime, check out everything you need to know below.

Top News

Who is at Computex 2023?

Computex is filled to the brim with big companies and big news, including the likes of Acer, Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. Meanwhile, Samsung may not have an overt presence, but we are seeing the company’s OLED display tech make its way into tons of different devices.

Beyond that, AI is leading the charge across Taipei — especially with Nvidia’s keynote and Arm bringing some big announcements in this area.

Acer at Computex 2023

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer introduced two new laptops at Computex, and they are both absolute beauties.

We start with the refined gamers option in the Predator Triton 16 , which received its 13th Gen Intel and RTX 4070 glow-up for the year — all of which is packed into a thin frame of just 0.78 inches.

And second, is the stunner of a new Acer Swift Edge 16 , which packs the latest AMD Ryzen 7040U series chipsets (proven to be Apple Silicon killers), a gorgeous OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and a lot more ports for versatility.

Adata (and XPG) at Computex 2023

(Image credit: Future)

You may know the Adata and XPG brands as the company that sells you SSDs for your PC builds. However, it's taking advantage of its component manufacturing roots and building gaming laptops of its very own.

These include the Xenia 15G — a utilitarian frame that packs a lot of power under the hood, including the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, RTX 4070 GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

There is something else that we can’t talk about right now… But that’s for another time!

Asus at Computex 2023

(Image credit: Future)

Asus has been busy. There are a ton of refreshes to the Zenbook and Vivobook lineup, alongside some new additions to the ROG family like the ultra-wide OLED PG49WCD gaming monitor.

But the big news here is Asus’ big business push — courtesy of the ExpertBook B5 OLED and ExpertBook B9 OLED. Packing the latest 13th Gen Intel CPUs and gorgeous OLED displays (the 14-inch with a 2.8K resolution, and the 16-inch B5 with a full 4K), that spec sheet makes the weight all the more baffling.

Go on, guess how much they weigh… No, you’re wrong. The 14-inch B9 comes in at just 2.1 pounds, and the B5 is the world’s lightest 16-inch business laptop at a hair over 3 pounds.

Gigabyte at Computex 2023

(Image credit: Future)

Gigabyte has taken the chance to refresh much of its laptop lineup at Computex with the latest components. This includes sticking RTX 40 Series GPUs in the AORUS 17X laptop with next-gen thermal management, the AERO 16 OLED that features a new CNC-milled chassis, and the brand new AORUS 16.

The latter comes packed with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio display, but one of the coolest bits is the use of Gallium Nitride in the production of the power brick. I know that sounds a little underwhelming, but what this means is the capability to reduce the size of that power brick by quite a considerable margin, while improving power efficiency too.

Nvidia at Computex 2023

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia’s in an advantageous position in the AI race, and the company certainly doubled down on this with its keynote announcements. Looking beyond the stock news, such as the RTX 4060 Ti being produced in “large quantities,” Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has made some astounding announcements.

Huang announced the Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), which gives in-game NPCs a new lease of life when it comes to interacting with players. It uses a customizable AI model (pre-trained by Nvidia) to vastly increase the number of possible interactions.

Nvidia is making its own CPU. Well, technically, Huang describes it as “a computer, not a chip,” but this Arm-based super chip is now in full production. With the ability to expand its power up to a massive 144TB of GPU memory, the GH200 Grace Hopper is going to be the beating heart of AI ambitions for many companies.

MSI at Computex 2023

(Image credit: Future)

The main news coming out of MSI at Computex has been the company’s new partnership with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport — resulting in the brand new MSI Stealth 16 branded with all that AMG goodness.

I’m never usually a fan of the garish gamer look laden with so much RGB, but the end result of this partnership has been a gorgeous laptop with a ton of power (up to 13th gen Intel Core i9 and RTX 4070).

Samsung at Computex 2023

We’re seeing Samsung Display (technically a different company, but still under that Samsung umbrella for sure) pop up in a lot of places. Most prominently, its fantastic OLED technology has appeared in the 16-inch 4K panel you’ll find in the Mercedes MSI gaming machine.

Don’t expect any more significant announcements like a new phone or laptop, as these are usually reserved for Samsung’s own events.