Chrome update makes video calls less annoying — and protects your privacy

Google announced on Monday its latest Chrome update, which further protects user's privacy when screen-sharing during Google Meet video chats.



The new update is now live on Chrome, and automatically hides the content of web pop-up notifications, including notifications from Google Chat, email notifications, and those from other third-party websites.

Done chatting away? Once the session is over, the muted notifications will then start displaying again.



Google noted the new feature is being added due to the shift of more people working from home and meeting via video chat sessions. This will prevent personal information from accidentally being displayed. In other words, it means Jane from work won't have much to gossip about.

(Image credit: Google)

Once the notification pops up, users have the option to 'mute' further notifications or to 'show content' for future notifications, just by clicking on the 'more' option on the message.



The new update is available for everyone with a Google account, along with Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Non-profits customers.



It's a handy tool for privacy, and if you're after more noteworthy tricks, check out the best Chrome extensions you can download to make work life easier.