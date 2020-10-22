Chrome OS update gives you a place to trash old files

In a recent update reported by Android Central, Chrome OS joined the rest of the computing world by adding a recycle bin. It's seen by many as a tip of the cap to the growing market share Chrome OS has been capturing via Google's popular Chromebooks.

The newly titled Trash folder is a welcome addition to Chrome OS which has been rapidly growing its user base. It signifies that the operating system is evolving past functioning as a web-first platform. The recycle bin on other operating systems, such as Windows and macOS, has long been the home of recently deleted material from our computers.

In the past due to Chrome OS not starting out as a desktop competitor, anything a user deleted simply vanished forever, never to be seen again. Instead of jettisoning old files into oblivion, the Trash folder allows us the opportunity to have a change of heart and restore previously deleted material.

Along with the new recycle/Trash bin, Chrome is adding a screen recorder, and a light and dark theme setting. With Chrome OS gaining in popularity, it seems that Google will be bringing other functions that are considered old hat on Windows 10 or Mac.

Within recent weeks the Trash feature has been available for testing in a "#files-trash" feature Flag within Chrome OS Canary within My flies. Once enabled you will find a new Trash folder within My Files.

As an original adapter of Android and Google when I purchased one of the very first G1 Google phones via T-Mobile, it truly is amazing to see how far Google has come these past twelve years. Who knew getting a garbage bin would bring so much joy.