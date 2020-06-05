Chrome 85 is finally fixing this bothersome problem

Chrome 85 will finally implement a feature that fixes a problem we've all faced before. Imagine you're browsing the internet and a website prompts you to either upload a file or drag and drop it into its designated area. When you find the file and drag it into the window, you just barely miss that designated area and the page is overwritten by the file, possibly erasing hours of work.

With this update, Google Chrome will no longer override the current page you're viewing when you drag a file on top of it. Instead, it'll create a new tab, which should remedy possible frustration from accidentally missing the drag-and-drop box.

Unsupported websites often have had the issue of the drop box not identifying particularly well, whereas official Google-related websites typically accept drag-and-drop files with ease.

If you're too impatient to wait for Chrome 85's official release on August 25, you can opt to download Chrome Canary, which is an unstable pre-beta version of Google Chrome made for developers. This version updates every night and will be prone to crashes, bugs and errors, but if you're desperate for Chrome's latest and greatest updates, it might be worth it.

Chrome 85 might also include a new internal PDF update that allows you to save any and all edits you'd like to document in Google Chrome.