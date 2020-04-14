Cheap gaming laptop deal takes $300 off Asus ROG Zephyrus G with GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU

Asus makes some of the best gaming laptops around. And for a limited time, you can score a Republic of Gamers machine for a stellar price.

Currently, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G for $899.99 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $1,199.99, that's $300 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming laptop.

This is one of the best laptop deals we've seen yet.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG laptop is built for gaming. It packs a 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU. It's currently at its lowest price ever.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus G is one of the best laptops if you want a machine with strong VR-ready graphics.

It packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p display, a 2.3GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G review, we praised its thin design and above-average battery life (for a gaming laptop), which lasted 4 hours and 48 minutes. Although it lacks a webcam, it delivers solid graphics and audio performance.

While the Zephyrus G is technically in the budget tier of the Zephyrus line, it's still incredibly stylish. At 4.5 pounds, the ROG Zephyrus G is thinner and lighter than the Dell G5 15 SE (5.6 pounds) and the Lenovo Legion Y7000 (5.3 pounds).

In real-world tests, we juggled 40 Google Chrome tabs, five 1080p YouTube videos, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider simultaneously. The Zephyrus G didn't skip a beat. With its GTX 1660 Ti GPU, the Zephyrus G also blazed through Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Highest, 1080p) at 36 frames per second.

So if you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop, the Zephyrus G is a solid choice. You get strong graphics performance, good battery life, and powerful speakers all for under $999.