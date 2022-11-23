Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is $15 off — save big for Black Friday 2022

Black Friday 2022 is already kicking off, and Walmart has just the deal for all the Call of Duty fans after a killer discount. Right now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and more is down to $55 thanks to this Walmart Black Friday deal (opens in new tab). Oh, and it's the C.O.D.E. edition, meaning you get extra content.



Down from the usual $70, you can now grab Modern Warfare 2 on your platform of choice with a 12% discount. The latest CoD only came out in October, and it's already getting a nifty price cut. Modern Warfare 2 had the biggest PlayStation Store launch of all time for the CoD series, and I can see why after sinking dozens of hours into it.

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS5): $69.99 $55.99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Now $55, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a new high for the series, with an engaging campaign, addictive multiplayer progression, and an arsenal of weapons that are sure to impress. PS5 owners get the added DualSense adapters that give each weapon some real "oomph."

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Xbox): $69.99 $55.99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS4 Cross-Gen Edition): $69.99 $55.99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a treat for FPS fans, and while it continues to deliver the usual Call of Duty formula, the latest entry to the franchise refines the formula to make something extra special.



In my Call of Duty: Modern Ware 2 review, I praised the game's impactful combat scenarios, tense covert action sequences, and slick gameplay mechanics for an FPS that still feels grounded.



From the engaging campaign to the additively tactical multiplayer, along with a revamped Warzone 2.0, I’m surprised Modern Warfare 2 is the most excited I’ve been about a Call of Duty in a long time. For those that have been following CoD, this is a new high for the series.



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a new high for the franchise that was sorely needed Gameplay is as swift as ever, the arsenal of weaponry at your disposal is tantalizing, and the overarching tactile feel of the game will compel you to play “just one more round” in multiplayer.



