Buy a Chromebook, get three free months of Disney Plus

If you're on the fence about buying a Chromebook, this Chromebook/Disney promo might change your mind.

Currently, when you buy a Chromebook, you'll get three months of Disney Plus for free. This streaming service normally costs $6.99 a month, so that's $21 you won't have to shell out. Even better, Best Buy is currently taking up to $100 off select Chromebooks so you can stack your savings.

For instance, you can get the Google Pixelbook with 3-months of Disney Plus for $899. That's $100 off the Chromebook's $999 list price and a combined savings of $121. It's one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen outside of a major holiday.

Google Pixelbook: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

We loved the sleek design, brilliant display and speedy performance of this Pixelbook. Though its price tag is steep compared to other Chromebooks, this deal knocks $100 off and includes a 3-month subscription to Disney Plus.View Deal

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $219 now $119 @ Best Buy

Lenovo's budget Chromebook is now $119. It's ideal for students who need a machine that handles the basics. It includes a 3-month subscription to Disney Plus. View Deal

The Pixelbook is one of the best Chromebooks you can buy. The Pixelbook on sale is configured with a 12.3-inch (2400 x 1600) touchscreen, a Core i5-7Y5Y dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

In our Google Pixelbook review, we were impressed by its thin design and brilliant display. In real world tests, we opened 12 browser tabs, played a 1080p YouTube video, and used multiple apps like Slack, Twitter and Outlook and the Pixelbook never slowed down.

Its battery life could be better, however. It lasted 7 hours and 43 minutes, which is slightly below the 8:34 category average.

If you want the least-expensive Chromebook, Best Buy offers the Lenovo 100e for $119 ($50 off). While its specs sheet won't rock your world, this budget Chromebook is suitable for basic day to day tasks.

This Chromebook Disney Plus bundle ends January 31.