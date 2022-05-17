Blue Yeti Nano microphone falls to rare low price of $69

The Editor's Choice Blue Yeti Nano is one of the best USB microphones for streaming and podcasting. If you're looking for a means of achieving professional sound for vocal recordings, listen to this.

Walmart currently offers the excellent Blue Yeti Nano Microphone for just $69. Normally, you'd expect to shell out $99 for it, so that's $30 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this condenser mic outside of the holidays.

You can also get it from Amazon for the same price.

For a limited time, save $30 on the Blue Yeti Nano — our favorite USB microphone. Capture legendary Blue broadcast sound with exceptional presence and detail for podcasting, YouTube productions, game streaming, conference calls and voice-over work. Amazon has it for the same price.

Now just $69, the Blue Yeti Nano is a budget-friendly alternative to the brand's $139 Blue Yeti. It features two custom mic capsules to deliver professional-level quality voice recording and streaming. It's also a favorite among Twitch streamers, YouTube creators, and musicians.

In our Blue Yeti Nano review, we praise its excellent broadcast sound quality, polar pattern options and solid build quality. We also like its professional look and feel and gave it a rare 5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, Blue Yeti Nano is made of aluminum metal alloy which affords it a solid build and heft. Like its siblings, it's plug and play ready for Windows, Mac OS and Chrome OS for easy set up. It captures audio recording at 24-bit/48kHz which is higher than big brother Yeti's (16-bit/48kHz).

So if you finally want to start that podcast or Twitch channel you've been talking about, the Blue Yeti Nano is a budget-friendly choice.