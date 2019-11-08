Black Friday preview: Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover now $330 off

The big shopping event of the year is still a few weeks away, but we're already seeing early Black Friday-caliber deals on some of the best laptops.

Arguably the most compelling deal yet comes courtesy of Best Buy. The retailer continues to offer the new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover keyboard for $599, or $330 off the original price. The specific model comes in platinum and packs a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

It's rare to find such a steep discount on a product that was just released a few weeks ago, especially one of Microsoft's super-popular Surface devices.

In our review, we praised the Surface Pro 7 for its improved performance over last year's model and for finally featuring a USB-C port. Apart from those two upgrades, the Surface Pro 7 is practically identical to the Surface Pro 6 and flaunts a similarly premium design and a gorgeous 12.3-inch display.

Apart from the Surface Pro 7's somewhat disappointing battery life, our main complaint with the detachable 2-in-1 is that the ultra-comfortable keyboard accessory is sold separately. Of course, if you snag this deal then you'll get the Type Cover keyboard included, which will let you transform the Surface Pro 7 into a proper laptop.

We're not sure how long this sale will stay active or if we'll see a better deal on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so you might want to snatch it up before it disappears.