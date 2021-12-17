Best secret Santa and white elephant gift ideas under $50

If you're still looking for secret Santa or white elephant gift ideas under $50, we're here to help. We've hand-selected a mix of quirky, fun and practical gifts your friends, family, and co-workers will love.

For example, you can get the Logitech Keys-To-Go Portable Wireless Keyboard for $49 at Dell. Normally it costs $69, so you're saving $20 and getting it for an all-time low price.

Perfect for anyone, the Keys-To-Go lets users enjoy portable and comfortable typing from anywhere. It pairs seamlessly via Bluetooth with iPhone, iPad, AppleTV and more.

Keys-To-Go's durable FabricSkin material repels water, dirt and crumbs. At just 6 ounces and 5.4 x 9.5 x 0.2 inches, it's super-light and ultra-thin for everyday carry.

Now under $50, the Logitech Keys-To-Go is a handy mobile accessory for all.

And that's just one of our favorite holiday gifts. We're all about gadgets here at Laptop Mag so naturally, our gift guide aligns with tech.

From a wireless charging station to an adorable AirPods case, here are our favorite secret Santa and white elephant gift ideas under $50.

Logitech Keys-To-Go Portable Wireless Keyboard: was $69 now $49 @ Dell Logitech Keys-To-Go Portable Wireless Keyboard: was $69 now $49 @ Dell

Now just under $50, Logitech's Keys-To-Go portable wireless keyboard is a practical gift. It pairs within seconds to Bluetooth-enabled devices like iPhone, iPad, AppleTV and more. Users can easily search for content to watch on Apple TV or quickly turn a tablet into a laptop and type away anywhere.

Zubarr 4-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Station: $49 @ Amazon Zubarr 4-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Station: $49 @ Amazon

This wireless charging station simultaneously charges multiple Apple devices. Its unique, T-shaped design can looks great on any desktop or counter. It works with iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Apple Watch, AirPods and Apple Pencil.

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk: $29 @ Amazon LapGear Home Office Lap Desk: $29 @ Amazon

LapGear's Home Office Lap Desk provides comfortable productivity when you're typing from the sofa or your favorite comfy chair. It's comfortable work surface fits laptops and tablets up to 15.6-inches, has a built-in mouse pad and phone slot. Versatile by design, it also works great as a bed desk or tv tray.

Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda: $49 @ Best Buy Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda: $49 @ Best Buy

With a retro look, legendary flourishes, and the power to save Hyrule, the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system is a jam-packed tribute to 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series. Adventure through three iconic classics and enjoy all-new old-school fun with this stylish handheld system.

Tamagotchi Digital Pet Game: $38 @ Amazon Tamagotchi Digital Pet Game: $38 @ Amazon

Give the gift of the original Tamagotchi digital pet from 1997. Parents must raise their Tamagotchi from egg and take care of it well. Feed it, play with it, clean it after it uses the bathroom, check its health, give it medicine and discipline it.

Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone: was $39 now $30 @ Amazon Bonaok Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone: was $39 now $30 @ Amazon

Bonaok's Karaoke microphone is one fun white elephant gift others will envy. It connects to any laptop, tablet to phone so you can streams songs from YouTube or the Music App directly to the mic. High quality noise reduction filters air flow and wind noise to ensure perfect voice clarity. Everyone can sing along with the music for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Cable Guy Sonic the Hedgehog Phone and Controller Holder: was $24 now $20 @ Best Buy Cable Guy Sonic the Hedgehog Phone and Controller Holder: was $24 now $20 @ Best Buy

This collectible Sonic the Hedgehog phone and controller holder makes a great gift. It's 8-inches tall and well balanced so you don't have to worry about it tipping over. Sonic's hands fit any size phone and supports PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

Sanyoo AirPods Carrying Case (Baby Yoda): $13 @ Amazon Sanyoo AirPods Carrying Case (Baby Yoda): $13 @ Amazon

This fun and cute AirPods case is sure to put a smile on any recipient's face. It's made of soft, silicone and a design is inspired by Baby Yoda (The Child) from the hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. Much like how Mando protects Baby Yoda, this case offers all-around protection for Apple AirPods. It's dust-and-waterproof and has a carabiner clip to attached to any keyring, bag or belt.

What is a white elephant gift?

The white elephant gift exchange is a popular Christmas party game. Played among family, friends and co-workers, it a fun alternative to the traditional secret Santa gift exchange in which participants are assigned a person to give to a gift to.

To play the white elephant gift game, each person brings a wrapped present to the festivities and draws a number. Whoever draws the number “1” chooses a gift to unwrap. The person who draws the number “2” can either choose a wrapped gift to open or take the unwrapped gift from the first person.

Should they take the unwrapped gift, that person gets to choose another present to unwrap. The person who draws number “3” can then choose to take any of the previously unwrapped gifts or a new gift from the pile, and so on. At the end of the game, everyone ends up with a gift they want.