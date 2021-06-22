Best Prime Day gaming headset deals: Corsair Void Elite for $60

Amazon's best Prime Day gaming headset deals slash dollars off Corsair's gamer gear. If you're looking for a premium quality headset for a cheap price, listen up.

Right now, you can pick up the Corsair Void RGB Elite for just $59.99. Usually, it costs $80, so that's $20 in savings and its cheapest price yet. This is one of the best Prime Day gaming headset deals out there. You can also buy it directly from Corsair for the same price.

Corsair Prime Day gaming headset deals

Corsair Void RGB Elite USB Gaming Headset: was $80 now $60 @ Amazon

This Prime Day exclusive deal takes $20 off the Discord certified Corsair Void RGB gaming headset. It lets you everything in 7.1 surround sound from the lig5htest footstep to the most thundering explosion. This headset features premium, custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium audio drivers with an expanded frequency range of 20Hz-30,000Hz. View Deal

Corsair HS70 Pro V2 Gaming Headset: was $100 now $85 @ Amazon

Now $15 off, the Corsair HS70 Pro Gaming Headset is just $5 shy of its all-time low price. High-quality, custom-tuned 50mm neodymium Audio drivers deliver superb 7.1 surround sound quality. If you're on a smaller budget, you can opt for the HS60 Pro version for $47 ($23 off). View Deal

The Corsair Void RGB Elite is one of the best gaming headsets to buy. Premium, 50mm drivers paired with 7.1 surround sound makes for an immersive audio.

Although we didn't test this exact headset, in our Corsair HS75 XB review, its super comfy ear cups and great gaming and music performance. We expect the headset in this deal to be on par.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the Corsair HS70 Pro headset for $85 ($15) off. Both gaming headsets are Discord certified for PC and work with PS5 and Xbox game consoles.

Prime Day ends June 22, so be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals hub for the best discounts.