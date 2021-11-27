Be fast! Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3070 gets $1,130 price drop in Black Friday offer

Discounts over $100 on Black Friday 2021 are already worth any bargain hunter's attention, but what about a $1,130 price cut on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop at Newegg?



Now we're talking business. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with a beefy RTX 3070 GPU is down to $2,199 after a whopping $1,130 discount. Originally priced at $3,329, you're getting an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 2TB SSD, and a 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display. As far as deals go, this is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've seen.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 Black Friday deal

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting over $1,000 off this beast is a steal. While still a pricey $2,199 (down from a pricier $3,329), this laptop has it all; 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 40GB of RAM, 2TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU.

If you fancy having everything you want in a gaming laptop, from kickass performance and battery life to punchy speakers and a clicky keyboard, you can't go wrong with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15. While still $2,199, this laptop is more than worth the price thanks to the $1,000 price drop.



In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review, the Zephyrus G15 offers amazing performance from its AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. It even boasts a similarly long-lasting battery life, a clicky keyboard, a 15.6-inch, 1440p display and a set of powerful speakers wrapped up in an elegant black design.



