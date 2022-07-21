Back-to-school laptop deal: HP Pavilion 15 with 12th Gen Intel CPU for $679

The 2022 HP Pavilion 15-eg2010nr packs the latest 12th Gen Intel CPU for optimal performance. One retailer's sitewide back-to-school sale offers a sweet discount on this powerful laptop.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion 15 for $679 (opens in new tab) from Newegg. Usually, it costs $799, so that's $120 in savings. This marks the lowest price ever for this HP laptop. In fact, it's one of the best back-to-school laptop deals you can get at the moment. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

Browse: Newegg's entire sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Laptop 15: was $799 now $679 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

Save $120 on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15 with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core CPU. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the HP Pavilion15-eg2010nr is ideal for college students, business pros and anyone else looking for a powerful PC. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 1.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

HP's Pavilion series laptops combine sleek design with powerful performance. The laptop in this deal packs a15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 1.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB M.2 SSD.

We didn't test this laptop, however, in our 2020 HP Pavilion 14t (opens in new tab) review, we liked its chic, sturdy design, solid performance, and beautiful 1080p display. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par.

For your connectivity needs, the HP Pavilion 15 supplies you with 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge) 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and 1 x HDMI port. There's also a headphone/microphone combo jack on board.

At 3.9 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the HP Pavilion 15 is a fairly portable 15-inch laptop. It's lighter than the Dell XPS 15 OLED (4.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and on par with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (3.8 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Asus ZenBook 15 (3.7 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Simply put, if you're looking for a laptop that doesn't sacrifice performance for price, the 2022 HP Pavilion 15 is worth considering.