Asus TUF Gaming F17 RTX 3050 laptop hits lowest price ever — now just $699!

The Asus TUF Gaming F17 is one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000. And for a limited time, this powerful notebook is down to a stellar price.

Best currently offers the Asus TUF Gaming F17 with RTX 3050 Ti GPU for $699 . Usually, this laptop fetches $999, so you're saving $300 and getting it for its lowest price ever. This is one of the best RTX 30 laptop deals of the season.

At $300 off, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is at its lowest price ever. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-11260H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU does all the heavy graphics lifting.

In our Asus TUF Gaming F17 review, we praise its strong performance and graphics as well as its comfortable keyboard. It lasted an impressive 7 hours and 41 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test of constant web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

Our Asus TUF Gaming F17 review unit had a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It performed well in real-world and overall performance tests, surpassing the category average for gaming laptops. You can expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with the power of Intel's 11th Gen Intel CPU and GeForce RTX 30 series graphics.

With a weight of 5.7 pounds and 1.0 inches thin, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is more portable than its 17-inch competitors. It's lighter than the Razer Blade Pro 17 (6.1 pounds, 0.8 inches thin) Alienware m17 R4 (6.6 pounds, 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.9 inches).

At $300 off, the Asus TUF F17 Gaming is a solid buy if you want premium RTX 30 graphics without the premium price.