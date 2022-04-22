Asus sneakily reveals new OLED Zenbooks to compete with MacBooks

Asus has quietly revealed two new laptops to add to its ultra-portable ZenBook lineup, equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 and 12th Gen Intel CPUs and dazzling 2.8L OLED displays.



The new Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip have yet to receive prices or release dates, but the specs under the hood look promising enough to go head-to-head with Apple's popular MacBooks. For a deeper dive into each device, read on.

Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED gives us Zenbook 13 (UX325) OLED vibes, which sits at the top of our list of best Asus laptops. For good reason, too, as we adore its sleek, lightweight design, comfortable keyboard, and colorful 13.3-inch display. This new model comes with a number of notable upgrades, which is a good sign for how well it may perform

(Image credit: Asus)

As detailed by Trusted Reviews, the Zenbook S 13 OLED can be equipped with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and AMD Radeon integrated graphics. You can also expect 16GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCle 4.0 SSD. That's plenty of high-spec power to get everything from photo and video editing done in a pinch, and users can get work done on the fly thanks to its 67Wh battery that claims to offer 19 hours of battery life.



As for the 13.3-inch NanoEdge display, expect a 2.8K (2880×1800) OLED panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 0.2ms response time. It also comes with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, up to 550 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass, which means a scratch-free vivid display.



The Zenbook S 13 OLED is apparently the lightest 13-inch laptop in the world, as Asus claims, weighing 2.2 pounds and measuring 14.9mm thin. Now that's ultra-portable power. As for ports, don't expect too many, but the Zenbook still features three USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a DisplayPort input, and a 3.5mm audio jack. That was hugely missed on the most recent Zenbook 13 OLED model, so we're happy to see it make a return. Oh, and the NumberPad 2.0 makes a return on the touchpad to offer fast access to zippy calculations.

Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED

The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is the bigger cousin of the Zenbook S 13 OLED, equipped with the same 2.8K (2880×1620) OLED panel except in a 15.6-inch display size. However, it comes with a few more differences, including a 120Hz refresh rate and a change in specs.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD. As for the GPU, expect an Intel Arc A370M. This means it can play games at 1080p, and with the 120Hz refresh rate, the Pro 15 could make for a decent gaming laptop. That gives it an edge over MacBooks, but can't compete with the best gaming laptops on the market today.



Since it's a Flip model, the Zenbook 15 Pro can be used in multiple modes, including tablet mode or tent mode. Plus, with the laptop hosting a touchscreen panel and being able to support the Asus Pen 2.0, it's ideal for creatives. You'll also find an IR camera and an RGB-lit keyboard.



As for I/O, expect two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.0 input, a USB-A port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Asus did not state how long the battery will last, but we have high hopes with its 96Wh battery capacity.



We can't wait to get our hands on these new Asus Zenbook additions. Previous models are priced over $1,000, so expect these laptops to be around the same price range. Stay tuned for reviews, and in the meantime, check out our list of the best laptops you can pick up right now.