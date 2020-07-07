Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 gaming laptop now $350 off

Asus ROG gaming laptops are among the best gaming machines for the money.

For a limited time, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 gaming laptop is on sale for $1,349 at Newegg. Normally, you'd expect to pay $1,699 for this rig, so this deal saves you $350.

This is the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop and undercuts Amazon's price by $20.

It's also one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 is one attractive gaming machine. This model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 240Hz 3ms IPS display. Under the hood is a 2.6 GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502 is one of the most powerful gaming machines you can buy.

This model packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 240Hz, 3ms IPS display to ensure smooth gameplay. Under the hood is a 2.6 GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory.

Although we didn't review this particular model, we tested the 144Hz display Asus ROG Zephyrus M , which has the same CPU and RAM. We found its stylish design, sturdy lightweight chassis and comfortable RGB keyboard impressive.

The ROG Zephyrus M GU502 is light yet surprisingly sturdy thanks in part to the magnesium alloy material in the base. Complementing its Glacier Blue finish is a glowing Asus logo on the lid.

In real-world tests, the Zephyrus M GU502 juggled 15 Google Chrome apps while downloading Shadow of the Tomb Raider in Steam without any hiccups. Two of the aforementioned browser tabs ran 1080p YouTube videos, while another pair streamed Ninja outlasting enemies in Fortnite.

At 4.3 pounds and 0.8 inches thick, the Zephyrus M GU502 is lighter and thinner than competing 15-inch laptops, like the Dell G7 15 (5.5 pounds, 0.8 inches) and Lenovo Legion Y740 (5 pounds, 0.9 inches).