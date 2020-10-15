Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is $100 off in Black Friday deal — get this 5-star gaming laptop

Amazon Prime Day is over, but the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals are still showing up as early Black Friday deals, and one of the best gaming laptops around just got a discount. You can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $100 off.

Right now, you can get the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 on sale for $1,349 at Best Buy. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 wowed us with its 11-plus hours of battery life, awesome AMD CPU performance and lightning-fast SSD.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: was $1,449 now $1,349

There's almost nothing that this baby can't do. For $100 off, you get the new powerful AMD Ryzen 9-4900HS processor comboed with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. Top that off with a lightning-fast SSD, a bright, 14-inch, 120Hz display, a comfortable keyboard and strong speakers packed into a gorgeous milky-white magnesium alloy chassis, and the ROG Zephyrus G14 is a near-perfect gaming laptop.View Deal

Do you want 11-plus hours of battery life and killer performance? Oh, and a bright display topped with a comfortable keyboard and strong speakers? You just can't beat the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. Sure, it doesn't have a webcam, and its keyboard lighting is pretty bad, but those cons are negligible.

The elegant milky-white color that Asus dubs "Moonlight White" is slathered over the Zephyrus G14's magnesium-alloy lid. Half of the lid is covered in mesmerizing microdots for the mini LED lights called the AniMe Matrix display. It'll display your own images or GIFs, like a little Pikachu running across the lid. This model doesn't have the LED lighting, but the lights weren't necessary to make this baby look good.

Packed under the hood of the Zephyrus G14 is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU with 6GB of VRAM that ripped and tore through Doom Eternal at 90 frames per second (fps) at 1080p on Ultra settings as I hopscotched with my shotgun up in demons' faces.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is without a doubt one of the best VR-ready laptops, best gaming laptops and laptops with best battery life to date.

