Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen 9 now at its lowest price ever — $350 off in huge Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2022 deals continue to impress, with plenty of big discounts for bargain hunters to get their hands on. Speaking of, this powerful gaming laptop just got an eye-catching price cut.



Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen 9 is $350 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's down to its lowest price ever! Usually priced at $1,649, you can now pick up this gaming beast for $1,299. With the specs it boasts, including an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 14-inch (2560 x 1600) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, that's one of the best laptops under $1,500 we've seen.



We've already seen another Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with an AMD Ryzen 7 now at $899, along with other best Black Friday laptop deals. If you're looking for the latest early Black Friday offers, check out our Black Friday laptop deals live blog. For a brilliant gaming laptop now at its lowest price, read on.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,649 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $350 off, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a beast of a gaming laptop to pick up. 14-inch (2560 x 1600) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Oh, and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU for all your gaming needs.

Gamers, students, and anyone after a powerful gaming laptop should consider the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 in this deal. With the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU it boasts, this laptop can handle the latest PC games and multitasking. Plus, you can expect a speedy 16GB of DDR5 RAM and plenty of storage thanks to the 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.



This particular laptop packs a dazzling 14-inch (2560 x 1600) 120hz display with 500 nits of brightness. That's great for playing games on and for viewing your favorite shows.



In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance, and solid audio. We were also fond of its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life. However, it's worth noting that this laptop can get warm under pressure, and the display in our review (the same in this deal), could be brighter.



Either way, this is a powerful gaming laptop worth considering, especially now that it's dropped to its lowest price. However, if you're after an Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 that's below $1,000, we've got you covered.