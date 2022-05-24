Asus is dropping two new ExpertBooks — one of 'em is its lightest 14-inch business laptop ever

Asus is announcing two brand-spankin' new ExpertBooks at Computex 2022, the annual Taipei-based IoT trade show that kicks off today. Meet the ExpertBook B9 and the ExpertBook B7 Flip. The former is a record-setter; it's Asus' lightest 14-inch business laptop ever. The latter is a 14-inch laptop with 5G support and plenty of flexibility.

Asus boasts that its new ExpertBook entries deliver elite performance, premium craftsmanship, durability and enterprise-grade security features. Both surpass MIL-STD 819 US military standards that quell concerns about longevity, offer TPM 2.0 security (a necessary component for Windows 11), a physical webcam shutter, a fingerprint reader, and more.

The Asus ExpertBook B9

The ExpertBook B9 is the star of Asus' 2022 business laptop portfolio. As mentioned, it's the company's lightest 14-inch business laptop. The ultraportable packed with a 33Wh battery consists of a magnesium-alloy chassis that only weighs 1.9 pounds; the 66Wh variant weighs 2.2 pounds. It has dimensions of 12.6 x 7.9 x 0.58 inches.

ExpertBook B9 2022 (Image credit: Asus)

The ExpertBook B9 comes with up to an Intel Core i7-1265U CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 32GB of RAM. It can be configured with up to a whopping 4TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The 14-inch display has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, offering a 16:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of brightness. It also has thin bezels, providing an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 94%.

Ports include one USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI 2.0, a headset jack and a Kensington lock slot. For ultra-fast connectivity on the go, the ultraportable features Intel Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Security-minded users will appreciate the webcam shield on the 720p IR camera as well as the fingerprint sensor.

Other perks include Asus' exclusive NumberPad, AI noise cancellation technology for quality video-conferencing calls, and Harman/Kardon-certified speakers with Dolby Atmos tuning.

ExpertBook B7 Flip

The ExpertBook B7 Flip is your 360-degree, convertible friend if you're seeking a mobile, flexible companion that can transform into several different modes, including tablet mode, tent mode, and the traditional clamshell laptop posture.

ExpertBook B7 Flip (Image credit: Asus)

On-the-go busy bees will appreciate that the ExpertBook B7 Flip supports 5G (optional), ensuring faster data transfer speeds and downloads while you're traveling from A to B. The 2-in-1 also comes with Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

When it comes to internals, the ExpertBook B7 Flip comes with up to an Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The display options are as follows:

A 14-inch, QHD+ panel (2560 x 1600) with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of brightness.

A 14-inch, FHD+ panel (1920 x 1200) with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 500 nits of brightness.

The touchscreen display offers a screen-to-body ratio of 81% and stylus support. Asus recommends the MPP 2.0 ASUS Pen, which is sold separately.

Like the ExpertBook B9, the B7 Flip comes with security features that would appease privacy-minded users, including a 720p IR webcam with a privacy shutter and a fingerprint sensor on the power button. There are two Harman/Kardon-certified speakers and two multi-array microphones. Plus, you'll get to enjoy Asus' two-way AI Noise-Cancelling technology and its exclusive NumberPad feature.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.0b, a micro HDMI port (for LAN only), one mini DisplayPort, a smart card reader, a SIM slot and a Kensington lock slot.

The ExpertBook B7 Flip isn't as thin-and-light as the B9, but it's still an easy laptop bag addition based on its 3-pound weight. Its thickness is between 0.70 and 0.74 inches.

Outlook

Asus claims that the ExpertBook B9 and ExpertBook B7 Flip deliver runtimes of 16 hours and 11 hours, respectively. However, we'll double-check those claims once we run our own in-house battery test on both laptops.

Both start at $1,399 and they're expected to hit store shelves in Q3 2022.