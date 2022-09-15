Apple Pencil iPad stylus hits record low price of $69

Apple Pencil is a must buy accessory for iPad owners who want to write and sketch on an iPad. Apple accessories don't come cheap, so this is one deal for the record books.

Amazon currently offers the 1st Gen Apple Pencil for just $69 (opens in new tab). Usually $99, that's $30 off and the Apple Pencil's lowest price yet. This is one of the best Apple accessory deals going on right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pencil 1st Gen: $99 $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the 1st Generation Apple Pencil and easily take notes, draw and design on your iPad. It works with the Pad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad (6th, 7th, 8th and 9th generations), iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (1st and 2nd generations), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch and iPad Pro 9.7‑inch

The Apple Pencil is on par with the feel of using a real pencil. It's great for students, artists and anyone else who wants to draw, write notes or mark up documents on the iPad.

We tested and reviewed the Apple Pencil with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. During real-world tests, its double-tap feature for changing tools or turning on the eraser worked well. Our reviewer called it one of the best styli ever.

By design, the size and weight of the stark-white pencil are nicely balanced. Thanks to its pixel-perfect precision and tilt/pressure sensitivity. Apple Pencil works with the 3rd generation Pad Air, 5th generation iPad mini, iPad (6th, 7th, 8th and 9th generations), 1st and 2nd generation iPad Pro, as well as the 9.7-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

Apple Pencil deals don't come around often, so grab this one while you still can.