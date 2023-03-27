Apple Music Classical: 5 things you likely don't know about new app

The Apple Music Classical app is the service we've all been waiting for since the Cupertino-based tech giant announced its acquisition of Primephonic in 2021. In early March, Apple revealed that it will launch on March 28, boasting that it's a dedicated app that quickly fires up any symphony or orchestral masterpiece you wish to hear.

Now that Apple Music Classical is right around the corner, let's take a look at some aspects of the app that may stimulate some excitement.

1. It's the world's largest music catalog

Apple says that the Apple Music Classical app will offer more than five million tracks and thousands of exclusive albums. It will have hundreds of curated playlists, fascinating composer biographies, intuitive browsing perks, and more.

Apple Music Classical (Image credit: Apple)

As mentioned, Apple acquired Primephonic, a classical music streaming platform, so it's leveraging its playlists, seamless search-and-browse functionality, expertly curated recommendations, and more. The app was taken down on Sept. 7, but offered members six months of Apple Music Classical for free.

2. Discovering new classical music will be fun

Perhaps you're not too well versed in the classical genre. Not a problem! You can find the songs that appeal to you by browsing through the following categories:

Composers

Periods

Genres

Conductors

Orchestras

Soloists

Ensembles

Choirs

You can even discover new symphonic music by searching for the instruments you'd like to hear, including piano, organ, harpsichord, cello, violin, viola, guitar, and more.

3. The Apple Music Classical app should sound like heavenly angels

Apple touts that the Apple Music Classical app will offer the highest audio quality (up to 192 kHz/24 bit Hi-Res Lossless) with thousands of recordings in immersive spatial audio.

Apple AirPods Max (Image credit: Future)

Spatial audio is coming Apple Music Classical, too, so once you fire up a track, it should feel like you're sitting smack-dab in the middle of an orchestra concert. However, keep in mind that this will only work with supported headphones, so make sure to grab the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max.

4. No Apple Music Classical app for iPad users

Sorry, but as it stands now, Apple is not rolling out a dedicated Apple Classical Music app for iPad, but that may change in the future.

5. Is Apple Music Classical coming to Android, too?

Yes, Apple Music Classical will be landing on Android phones, too, but it won't be available at launch. However, it should roll out for Android users in the near future.

Interestingly, as 9to5Mac mentioned, although you will have access to your Apple Music Classical library within the regular Apple Music app, your Apple Music content will not show up in the Apple Music Classical app.

Apple Music app (Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Music Classical app is reportedly already available for some users in Southeast Asia, but the rest of us must wait a little while longer. You can get notified when it arrives to your device by going to the Apple App Store, searching for Apple Music Classical, and pre-ordering it, which should kick off a prompt that asks you whether you'd like a notification about its arrival.