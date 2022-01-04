AMD unveils RX 6000 CPUs and GPUs for gaming laptops and notebooks: Here's what's new

AMD has revealed its latest mobile graphics and processors for laptop gaming during CES 2022. With the advantages of next-gen gaming resulting in even more demanding software, it's nice to start off the year with new skews of AMD hardware on modern laptops.

For GPUs, AMD has revealed the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series and Radeon RX 6000S Series. The former can offer high-end performance on premium laptops, with the best being the new AMD Radeon RX 6850 XT GPU, which can handle 1440p gaming. It is currently the best performing AMD GPU available for laptops, managing speeds 7% faster on average than than the previous top of the life AMD GPUs.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series / Radeon RX 6000S Series

The AMD Radeon RX 6000S series is designed for smaller laptops, with a focus on striking balance between performance and size. It's best used for 1080p gaming, with select titles managing up to 100fps on max settings. This is expected "to offer 10 percent higher performance on average across select titles at 1080p than the competition." This is a general claim, so it's hard to gauge the weight behind it currently. However, AMD already has model specifications available on their website.

AMD also unveiled its Ryzen 6000 Series Processors, which are built upon the 6nm "Zen 3+" core architecture. These processors also include AMD RDNA 2 integrated graphics, making them the first mobile processors to feature this type of architecture for built-in graphics. However, you'll still want a dedicated GPU if you intend to game. AMD claims these are the fastest AMD Ryzen processors to date, featuring up to 5GHz clock speeds, up to 1.3 times quicker processing and up to 2.1 times improved graphics than the previous 5000 series.

The "Zen 3+" core also helps save power through deep sleep states and can adjust speed quickly with adaptive power management. The Ryzen 6000 Series can use 30% less power during video conferencing, resulting in enhanced battery life. Additionally, this new platform allows for the support of modern features like DDR5 memory, PCIe 4.0 and USB4, AI noise cancellation and Wi-Fi 6E.

AMD has revealed two processor series with this announcement: The AMD Ryzen 6000 U-Series and AMD Ryzen 6000 H-Series. The former is designed for thin notebooks, while the latter is meant for gaming and creator laptops.

We can also expect to see the AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors early this year. The ThinkPad Z will feature this series of processor and will feature security features from Microsoft Pluton and Lenovo Thinkshield.