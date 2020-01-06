AMD launches new Radeon RX GPUs for gaming laptops to beat Nvidia

LAS VEGAS, NV -- We're here at CES 2020 and AMD just unveiled its new line of Radeon graphics cards, including the Radeon RX 5600M and the Radeon RX 5700M GPUs.

You'll see these graphics cards arrive in the best gaming laptops sometime in Q1 of 2020.

AMD claims that the new Radeon cards (the desktop version at least) took on the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti on multiple games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Division 2 and Gears 5.

On the Modern Warfare benchmark, the RX 5600 XT (the desktop version of the RX 5600M) nailed 92 frames per second, sliding past the GTX 1660 Ti's 82 fps. The RX 5600 XT averaged 88 fps on Division 2, while the GTY 1660 Ti lagged behind at 74 fps. And on the Gears 5 test, the RX 5600 XT reached 87 fps, whereas the GTX 1660 Ti scored 69 fps.

AMD also revealed the same GPU would do on eSports games, like Apex Legends (124 fps over 118 fps), Fortnite (126 fps over 111 fps) and World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth (147 fps over 133 fps).

The Radeon GPU has a decent lead over Nvidia, but these benchmarks were revealed only for the desktop versions of these products, so we're still not sure how mobile GPUs will do.

A few gaming laptops are taking advantage these new GPUs, such as the new Dell G5 SE, which is going to rock the Radeon RX 5600M GPU.

