AMD CEO says chip shortages will continue through 2021

During an interview with Barrons, AMD CEO Lisa Su reiterated that the current chip supply shortages would continue to adversely affect makers' ability to meet consumer demands until the end of 2021. The interview also gets into the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on AMD, with Su also mentioning the chipmaker's plans after its $35 billion purchase of Xilinx.

Su discussed how tightly pressed supply chains have been, stating that over the past 12 months, "demand had far exceeded even our aggressive expectations." This is an understatement as consumers have felt the impact of supply shortages in the scarce availability of everything from graphics cards to CPUs.

Although AMD's Ryzen 5000-series CPUs should be widely available for now, chip demand currently far outpaces supply. However, Su shared some hope, stating "I think it’s different for every sub-segment of the market. For this year, it’s going to continue to be quite tight. Going into 2022, it will depend a little bit on the dynamics of the market overall. But we’re certainly bringing on more capacity every quarter, so you’ll see more output every quarter for sure."

Via PC Gamer