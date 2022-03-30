Amazon PS5 restock will happen today — start time and how to get one

Amazon has confirmed a PS5 restock will happen today. This is rare, as retailers usually never tell you this far ahead of time about a restock, but this gives you a competitive advantage to pre-open some tabs and get refreshing!

The much sought-after PlayStation 5 Digital Edition is dropping on Amazon to Prime members only at 11 a.m. ET. This was confirmed on Amazon Games' Twitter account.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the best gaming consoles around. Sony's best gaming system yet, it features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility.

In our review, we were floored by its incredibly powerful components and revolutionary controller haptics. We also praised its revamped user interface with innovative features and stunning 4K graphics.

As a reminder, the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition is priced at $399 and you need Amazon Prime to secure your order.

We recommend adding it to your wish list too, as we've seen a higher success rate of people going straight to checkout from there rather than adding to the basket from the product page.

Sony PS5 Digital Edition: $399 @ Amazon

If you prefer disc-less gaming, the PlayStation Digital Edition console is prices at $399. It has all the same features as the standard PS5 console, minus a disc drive.

Sony PS5 Disc edition: $499 @ Amazon

No, the Amazon announcement doesn't mention the Disc edition being available, but you never know! If you're craving one with the 4K Blu Ray drive for the physical media, then do get this added to your wish list for future reference.