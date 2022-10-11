Amazon Prime Early Access laptop deal: Lenovo Flex 5 14 on sale for $500

The Lenovo Flex 5 14 laptop is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop with sturdy 360-degree hinges, a comfortable keyboard, and reliable performance. Whether you need it for on-the-go multitasking or on-the-couch Netflix-ing, switching between tablet, tent, and laptop mode is a breeze.

At the moment, you can get the Lenovo Flex 5 14 laptop for $500 on Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you $350 off the original price of $850. That's one of the best prices we've seen all year for 2-in-1 laptops, and one of today's best Prime Early Access Sale laptop deals.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 5 14: $850 $500 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Take $350 off the versatile Lenovo Flex 5 14, which is a pretty plucky price drop for this 2-in-1 convertible laptop. The 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen is paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD to round out the Flex 5's capable specs.

Lenovo's Flex 5 14 is all about transformation, featuring a snazzy 360-degree hinge that lets you swap between tent, tablet, and laptop mode in a snap. The laptop in this deal is handsomely equipped with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics, not to mention 256GB of solid state storage for extra-zippy performance.

Despite its diminutive stature, the Lenovo Flex 5 14 is outfitted for plug-and-play productivity: two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Power Delivery, and an HDMI port. You're also supplied with a headphone/mic combo jack and 4-in-1 card reader.

Though we didn't test this AMD model, we praised the Intel-powered machine in our Lenovo Flex 5 14 review for its solid performance, decent audio quality, and responsive keyboard. We were also big fans of its long battery life, awarding the laptop a 4-star rating. In short, when it comes to mobile multitasking, streaming, and light gaming, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a solid choice.

Clocking in at 3.1 pounds and 0.7~0.82 inches thin, the Lenovo Flex 5 is plenty portable for a 14-inch laptop. It's also on par with the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 0.7-inches), Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 0.6-inches) and Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3 pounds, 0.7-inches).