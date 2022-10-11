Amazon Prime Early Access laptop deal: Lenovo Flex 5 14 on sale for $500

The Lenovo Flex 5 14 laptop is an excellent 2-in-1 laptop with sturdy 360-degree hinges, a comfortable keyboard, and reliable performance. Whether you need it for on-the-go multitasking or on-the-couch Netflix-ing, switching between tablet, tent, and laptop mode is a breeze.
At the moment, you can get the Lenovo Flex 5 14 laptop for $500 on Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you $350 off the original price of $850. That's one of the best prices we've seen all year for 2-in-1 laptops, and one of today's best Prime Early Access Sale laptop deals.
Lenovo Flex 5 14:
$850 $500 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Take $350 off the versatile Lenovo Flex 5 14, which is a pretty plucky price drop for this 2-in-1 convertible laptop. The 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen is paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 256GB SSD to round out the Flex 5's capable specs.
Lenovo's Flex 5 14 is all about transformation, featuring a snazzy 360-degree hinge that lets you swap between tent, tablet, and laptop mode in a snap. The laptop in this deal is handsomely equipped with a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and AMD Radeon graphics, not to mention 256GB of solid state storage for extra-zippy performance.
Despite its diminutive stature, the Lenovo Flex 5 14 is outfitted for plug-and-play productivity: two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Power Delivery, and an HDMI port. You're also supplied with a headphone/mic combo jack and 4-in-1 card reader.
Though we didn't test this AMD model, we praised the Intel-powered machine in our Lenovo Flex 5 14 review for its solid performance, decent audio quality, and responsive keyboard. We were also big fans of its long battery life, awarding the laptop a 4-star rating. In short, when it comes to mobile multitasking, streaming, and light gaming, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a solid choice.
Clocking in at 3.1 pounds and 0.7~0.82 inches thin, the Lenovo Flex 5 is plenty portable for a 14-inch laptop. It's also on par with the HP Spectre x360 14 (3 pounds, 0.7-inches), Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 0.6-inches) and Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3 pounds, 0.7-inches).
If you're in the market for a new 2-in-1 laptop, the Lenovo Flex 5 14 could be an excellent addition to your home office, and Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale offers holiday deals from now through October 12. See our Prime Early Access Sale hub for big savings on today's must-have tech.