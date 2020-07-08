AirPods with wireless charging case now $149, the lowest price ever

AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds to own if you're in the market for new headphones. They provide good sound, they're comfortable to wear and deliver twice the talk time of the Gen 1 AirPods.

Currently, Amazon has the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case on sale for just $149. These headphones usually retail for $199, so that's $50 off their regular price. It's the lowest price these AirPods have ever been marked down to.

This is among today's best headphone deals and one of the best Apple deals we've seen all year.

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $149. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Apple earbuds. View Deal

The AirPods with Wireless Charging Case can be charged wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging pad or the Apple Lightning connector.

What's more, these earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 processor. This is the same chip found in the AirPods Pro that enables fast Bluetooth pairing to your MacBook, iPad or iPhone.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide, reviewed the AirPods and loved their lightweight, comfortable design and fast Apple device connectivity. They gave the AirPods a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their good quality and hands-free Siri integration.

In real-world tests, the AirPods 2 endured 4 hours and 49 minutes of battery life after watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to a full album and taking a 30-minute phone call.

As with all Apple deals, this one is only as good as stock permits, so we recommend you grab them right now.