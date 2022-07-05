AirPods Pro 2 health-tracking features may be ditched — but they could get another major upgrade

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are slated to arrive with the launch of the iPhone 14, but despite rumors suggesting they will come with a built-in heart rate and body temperature sensor, we may not see these health-tracking features after all.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (via the Power On newsletter), he's been told that "neither feature is likely to arrive in the 2022 upgrade." This doesn't mean these features will be scrapped, as Gurman also suggests that they may arrive in another future product.



The built-in heart rate monitoring was suggested back in 2020, and most recently in a report from 52audio. Along with this, sources speaking to the Wall Street Journal last year stated other health features will be introduced to next-generation AirPods, including body-temperature detectors, posture-monitoring sensors, and hearing-enhancing features.



While we may not see these health-tracking features in the second-generation AirPods Pro, 52audio also points out that the earbuds' case will make the switch to USB-C instead of Apple's usual Lightning connectivity.

AirPods Pro 2 case concept image (via 52audio) (Image credit: 52Audio)

This has been a long time coming for a range of Apple products, especially on future iPhone models. The iPhone 14 isn't expected to make the jump to USB-C, but we know that iPhones will require USB-C by 2024 in the EU thanks to an agreement to make USB-C mandatory for all devices. Gurman doesn't state otherwise, and it makes sense for Apple to bring USB-C connectivity to a product that hasn't seen a proper upgrade since 2019.

More upgrades

Interestingly, 52audio points out the AirPods Pro 2 will have an improved "Find My" function, optimized fast charging, and a hearing aid function. In light of Gurman stating the heart rate monitoring and temperature sensor, it's uncertain how accurate the report's information is. However, it makes sense for Apple to include these upgrades.



The report also shows concept images of the next-gen earbuds, and they look exactly the same as the previous models: stems included. This contradicts previous reports, which indicate Apple will be cutting the stem off and offering a more compact design. As for the case, there will apparently be a speaker at the bottom, along with a hoop at the side of the case for users to add a strap.



Apple has yet to announce anything official for the long-rumored AirPods Pro 2, so it's a good idea to take this in with a grain of salt. While we expect the next AirPods Pro to drop in the second half of 2022, many believed they were set to be announced in 2021. While we wait for the inevitable launch, check out the best wireless earbuds you can grab right now.