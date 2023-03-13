AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale for $199 in second chance deal

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds are back on sale for all-time low price right now. So if you missed out on the first price driop, here's your second chance at savings.

Currently, Amazon offers the AirPods Pro 2 for $199 (opens in new tab) which is $50 off $249. Amazon's lowest price ever for the Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro, it's one of the best AirPods deals available today.

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Pick them up now for their lowest price ever.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. Over the 1st generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2 are powered by an upgraded H2 processor and feature new touch controls. They also bring enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life to Apple's pro-grade earbuds.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we loved the earbuds' personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes and impeccable controls. We were also impressed by their enriched soundstage and improved battery life. We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri.Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

By comparison, the AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro are identical in size and weight. At 1.79 ounces and 1.78 x 0.85 x 2.39 inches, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless charging case is slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro's case (1.8 x 0.9 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces).

Put simply, the AirPods Pro 2 are a solid choice if you're in the market for some new headphones.