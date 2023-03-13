AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale for $199 in second chance deal

By Hilda Scott
published

Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro have never been cheaper

AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbud in hand
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds are back on sale for all-time low price right now. So if you missed out on the first price driop, here's your second chance at savings. 

Currently, Amazon offers the AirPods Pro 2 for $199 (opens in new tab) which is $50 off $249. Amazon's lowest price ever for the Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro, it's one of the best AirPods deals available today. 

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 (opens in new tab)

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Pick them up now for their lowest price ever. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. Over the 1st generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2 are powered by an upgraded H2 processor and  feature new touch controls. They also bring enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life to Apple's pro-grade earbuds.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles. 

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we loved the earbuds' personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes and impeccable controls. We were also impressed by their enriched soundstage and improved battery life. We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award. 

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri.Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

By comparison, the AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro are identical in size and weight. At 1.79 ounces and 1.78 x 0.85 x 2.39 inches, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless charging case is slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro's case (1.8 x 0.9 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces).

Put simply, the AirPods Pro 2 are a solid choice if you're in the market for some new headphones. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  