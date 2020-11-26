Act Fast! The HP EliteBook 840 G7 is 60% for a limited time

Enjoy premium features and power in this killer Black Friday deal for the HP EliteBook 840 G7. The base model features a powerful 10th gen Intel iCore 5 processor, 4GB RAM, with 128GB SSD which normally retails for $1651 is now available for $990.60. It's a massive 60% saving.

With plenty of ports for all your peripherals, a comfortable keyboard, and modern security features, this a great opportunity to get your hands on one of our best business laptops and save a bunch of money.

HP EliteBook 840 G7: was $1651 now $990.60 @HP

With a sleek aluminum chassis, excellent security options, and snappy performance the HP EliteBook is a steal at $990.60. The 14-inch laptop is packed with power such as a1 0th gen Intel iCore 5 processor, 4GB RAM, with 128GB SSD and Intel integrated graphics. View Deal

In our recent review, the HP EliteBook 840 G7 earned our Editor's Choice award. Our reviewer loved its sleek aluminum chassis, comfortable keyboard, speedy performance, and a generous array of ports.

With both a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition thanks to it's IR camera and proximity sensors, the EliteBook is plenty secure when coupled with Microsoft Windows Hello software. The laptop is also equipped with a powerful pair of speakers that deliver crisp, loud audio. And with that processor, it had no problem handling any task he threw at it.

The 840 G7 lasted over 10 hours on the Laptop Mag Battery test, which means you can expect to last a full work day and then some. And when you're done working, you can kick back and watch a movie or two on the 14-inch display, that's vivid and bright enough to watch outdoors.