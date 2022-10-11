Act fast! Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with AMD falls to under $900

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and we're seeing price cuts left, right, and center. In fact, the impressive Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has now dropped to under $900 — and it comes packed with a speedy AMD CPU.

Right now, you can get the AMD-powered Surface Laptop 4 for $899 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $300 off the price tag, and that makes it one of the best Prime Early Access Sale laptop deals we've come across. If you're after an excellent ultra-thin laptop, look no further!

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $1,199 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 has everything one could ever want in a personal computer. It's suitable for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a reliable laptop that gets the job done.

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 display, AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This hardware configuration is suitable for multitasking and light gaming.

For your connectivity needs, you get a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input, and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, we loved its sleek, sturdy design, fast AMD CPU performance, and comfortable keyboard. It endured 12 hours of our Laptop Mag Battery Test — which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.