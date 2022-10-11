Act fast! Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with AMD falls to under $900

By Darragh Murphy
published

Prime Early Access Sale delivers an incredible Surface Laptop 4 deal

Surface Laptop 4 outside on a wooden table
(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and we're seeing price cuts left, right, and center. In fact, the impressive Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has now dropped to under $900 — and it comes packed with a speedy AMD CPU. 

Right now, you can get the AMD-powered Surface Laptop 4 for $899 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $300 off the price tag, and that makes it one of the best Prime Early Access Sale laptop deals we've come across. If you're after an excellent ultra-thin laptop, look no further! 

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $1,199 $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 4. Now under $900, Microsoft's flagship laptop is an incredible value for the price. The laptop in this deal features a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 4 has everything one could ever want in a personal computer. It's suitable for college students, business pros, and anyone else looking for a reliable laptop that gets the job done. 

The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504 display, AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. This hardware configuration is suitable for multitasking and light gaming. 

For your connectivity needs, you get a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input, and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording. 

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review, we loved its sleek, sturdy design, fast AMD CPU performance, and comfortable keyboard. It endured 12 hours of our Laptop Mag Battery Test —  which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award. 

Amazon's Prime October event (opens in new tab) ends Oct.12. For more Black Friday caliber deals on mobile tech, browse our Prime Early Access Sale roundup.  

Don't miss this fantastic Prime Early Access Sale offer! 

