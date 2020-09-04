Acer Nitro 5 with Core i7 CPU now $899 in flash deal

The Acer Nitro 5 is a sure bet if you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop with solid performance. Act fast, and you can snag one for its best price yet.

For today only, Amazon has the Acer Nitro 5 on sale for $899. This gaming laptop normally retails for $1,049, so that's $150 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this machine and one of today's best laptop deals.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $669 now $599 @ Amazon

The latest Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-54-728C) is one of the best gaming laptops for the money. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), 144Hz display, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Acer's new Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money.

The Nitro 5 laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080), 144Hz display, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-9750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics, it's equipped with an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU and 6GB of graphics memory.

Design-wise, the Nitro 5 has a matte-black plastic exterior and a brushed texture on the hood with a reflective black metal Acer logo. By comparison, it has slimmer bezels and less bulk then the 2019 Acer Nitro 5.

Although we didn't test this exact laptop, in our previous-gen Acer Nitro 5 review, we liked its customizable fan-cooling controls and generous array of ports. We were also impressed by its solid specs for the price, not unlike the Nitro 5 in this deal.

At 5.1 pounds, the 14.2 x 10 x 1 inches, it's on par with the Dell G3 15 (5.4 pounds and 14.4 x 10.0 x 0.9 inches) and the Lenovo Legion Y545 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.5 x 1~1.1 inches).

Now $899, the Acer Nitro 5 is a solid pickup if you're looking for a gaming laptop under $1,000. This deal ends September 5 at 2:59 am ET.