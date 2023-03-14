Acer Chromebook Spin 714 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU dips to $499

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. And with Google's light Chrome OS running on a 12th Gen Intel chip, it's capable and fast.

Big box retailer Best Buy sells the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for just $499. This premium Chromebook normally costs $729, so that's $230 in savings. It's one the lowest prices we've ever seen for this 12th Gen Intel machine.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've spotted since the top of the year.

Save $230 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 — our favorite 2-in-1 Chromebook. Its sleek, premium design incorporates flexible hinges. This lete you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) WUXGA touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD.

Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is our favorite Chromebook and one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It features a stunning 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen for immersive viewing in laptop and tablet modes. Under the hood is a 3.3-GHz Intel EVO Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. There's a speedy 256GB solid state drive on board for fast transfers and ample storage.

In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review , we praise its bright, colorful touch screen and fast performance. We were also impressed by its sturdy design and great keyboard and stylus combo. After thorough testing, the Chromebook Spin 714 earned a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars from us. It's the Editor's Choice Chromebook.

During testing, the Chromebook Spin 714's performance never waivered. We opened 40 Google Chrome tabs, four of which played 1080p videos on YouTube while streaming a Disney Plus movie in the background. While typing away in Google Docs there was no sign of lag.

Design-wise, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 sports a slate blue, aluminum chassis built to military specs. With its metallic flecks and chrome accents, this laptop is both posh and business casual. At 3.2 pounds and 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.7 inches, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is easy to carry around.

Though it lacks an SD card reader, it makes up for its with ample connectivity options. It supplies you with a pair of USB Type C ports, a USB type A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack.

If you're on the hunt for the best Mac or Windows alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is it!