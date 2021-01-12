Hurry! Save $100 on Acer Chromebook Spin 713 at Walmart now

We’re using laptops in many scenarios around the home recently — from watching season two of The Mandalorian in bed to fiddling with Excel spreadsheets on the kitchen unit, and responding to emails on the sofa. To make the most of all these situations, a 2-in-1 Chromebook is ideal, and oh boy, do we have a cracking deal for you on one of the best models.

Right now over at Walmart, you can save $100 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and grab one for just $529.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713: was $629, now $529 @ Walmart

This 2-in-1 packs an Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD into a seriously portable package (11.8 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches). You can also comfortably enjoy this on-the-go without worrying about the power, as 10-hour battery life will keep you going all day long.View Deal

The Chromebook Spin 713 offers zippy performance and a bright, gorgeous touch screen, all in a versatile package that is rather affordable.

To sum up the key points, we were a big fan of its speed — brought about by its Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a zippy 128GB SSD. All of this is fuelled by a battery that can last up to 10 hours on one charge, which is excellent when you take into account the quality of the display.

At 2256 x 1104 resolution, this 13.5-inch LCD touch panel with 360 nits of brightness, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass is a joy to use in both laptop and tablet mode.

Plus, it comes with all the I/O you need to plug into screens and accessories around the house (2x USB-C, 1x USB 3.0, 1x HDMI and Wi-Fi 6).

If you can look past the slightly tinny speakers and poor webcam quality, when it comes to 2-in-1 premium Chromebooks that pair power with flexibility, none come much better than Acer’s Chromebook Spin 713.