A $599 Surface Pro 7 with a keyboard?! Yes, this Cyber Monday deal is real

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is the best detachable tablet on the market and now it's cheaper than ever for this Cyber Monday laptop deal.

Best Buy is selling the Surface Pro 7 for just $599 with the black Type Cover keyboard after a $360 discount. That's the lowest price we've seen on the new tablet and matches Best Buy's Black Friday deal.

The $599 model has a Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Other models are also heavily discounted, with a mid-tier model with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (with the Type Cover) going for $330 off its retail price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This Surface Pro 7 sports a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU. It also comes bundled with Microsoft's Type Cover, so you can use it as a laptop or tablet. On sale for $599, it's at its lowest price ever.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5) w/ Type Cover: was $1,029 now $799

This could be the best PC deals on Cyber Monday, period. Not only is the new Surface Pro 7 heavily discounted but the deal (starting Nov. 22) even includes the super-comfortable Type Cover keyboard, a $129 value.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5/8GB/256GB) w/ Type Cover: was $1,329 now $999

If you need more storage than what the previous deal offers, Microsoft is taking $330 off the 256GB model of the Surface Pro 7. Again, this epic deal includes the Type Cover keyboard, an accessory we strongly recommend.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we liked its sleek metal design, stunning display and fast performance. And while battery life took a small hit with the new model, we still gave the Pro 7 our strong recommendation and a 4-star rating.

Compared to last year's model, the Surface Pro 7 has a USB-C port and packs 10th Gen Intel chips, which offer a nice performance boost.

Microsoft's detachable tablets are very popular so we'd be surprised if Best Buy doesn't sell out. That's why you should jump on this deal soon.

If you're not sure which device to buy, check out our Which Surface is right for you? guide.

