5 reasons why you need this AI-driven 17-inch Dell Precision laptop in your life

Dell is invigorating its 7000-series line of laptops, which are known for delivering the most powerful performance one can muster out of a mobile system. If you want to revolutionize the way to work, thanks to Herculean internals and AI-powered software, the 17-inch Dell Precision 7780 can sort you out.

If a 17-inch laptop is too massive for your tastes, maybe you'll dig the Dell Precision 7680 instead, which is available in a 16-inch chassis. However, we've got our sights set on the 7780, and we'll delve into those reasons right now.

5 reasons why the Dell Precision 7780 is awesome

1. The Dell Precision 7780 comes packed with Dell Optimizer, AI-driven software that learns to adapt to your productivity style. It is designed to automatically improve app performance, buttery runtime, audio settings and privacy.

Dell Precision 7780 (Image credit: Dell)

2. It can be configured with a desktop-caliber CPU. The Dell Precision 7780 comes with up to an 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 4TB of storage.

3. It's 17.3-inch screen delivers lots of screen real estate. The 1920 x 1080-pixel display has narrower bezels, a wide viewing angle, and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers ComfortView Plus options (blue-light reduction feature that's virtually unnoticeable).

4. Need graphics power? You can snag a configuration with up to Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada graphics.

5. It has tons of I/O options that meet your needs. Say goodbye to dongles! It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a headset jack, a SmartCard reader, a SIM card slot, a microSD card slot, and a lock slot.

It's also worth noting that the Dell Precision 7780 sports a 1080p webcam, supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and comes in one color: Aluminum Titan Gray.

What about the Dell Precision 7680?

As mentioned, if a 17.3-inch workstation isn't your steez, consider the Precision 7680, Dell's newly refreshed 16-inch laptop. You can snag one with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and up to Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada graphics.

Dell Precision 7680 (Image credit: Dell)

What's interesting about the Dell Precision 7680 is that it can come in two packages: a 16-inch thin chassis or a 16-inch performance body. In other words, you can opt for the former if portability is necessary for you, but you may have to take a slight hit in performance. However, if you want to push the envelope of what your laptop can do, you can snag the performance chassis, but it will be on the chunkier side.

The webcam, ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth all match the specs of the 7780. Also similar to the 7780, the Precision 7680 features the Dell Optimizer software that analyzes and learns your workload to create personalized performance profiles for you.

The Dell Precision 7680 and 7780 is expected to launch today on March 23.