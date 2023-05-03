35M installed these 38 apps that sneakily use your device for ad revenue — got 'em on your phone?

Is your Android phone a little slower than usual, especially after installing a new game from the Google Play Store? There's a chance that it could have HiddenAds malware,

In case you missed it, McAfee published a report (opens in new tab) last week regarding its discovery of 38 Android apps infected with HiddenAds malware. According to the researchers, a whopping 35 million users worldwide downloaded the apps, and adding insult to injury, these apps were caught using victims' devices to generate advertising revenue for shady actors.

Which 38 Android apps are affected?

McAfee investigators found that these 38 infected apps were games — Minecraft rip-offs, to be exact. For example, one app called Block Box Master Diamond, attracting 10 million downloads, appeals to Android users who want that Minecraft-style experience, but don't to pay $6.99 to experience it.

Here are the rest of the games caught red-handed with HiddenAds malware:

Craft Sword Mini Fun

Block Box Skyland Sword

Craft Monster Crazy Sword

Block Pro Forrest Diamond

Block Game Skyland Forrest

Block Rainbow Sword Dragon

Craft Rainbow Mini Builder

Block Forrest Tree Crazy

Craft Clever Monster Castle

Block Monster Diamond Dragon

Craft World Fun Robo

Block Pixelart Tree Pro

Craft Mini Lucky Fun

Block Earth Skyland World

Block Rainbow Monster Castle

Block Fun Rainbow Builder

Craft Dragon Diamond Robo

Block World Tree Monster

Block Diamond Boy Pro

Block Lucky Master Earth

Craft Forrest Mini Fun

Craft Sword City Pro

Block Loki Monster Builder

Block Boy Earth Mini

Block Crazy Builder City

Craft Sword VIP Pixelart

Block City Fun Diamond

Craft City Loki Rainbow

Craft Boy Clever Sun

Block City Dragon Sun

Craft Loki Forrest Monster

Lokicraft: Forrest Survival 3D

Craft Castle Sun Rain

Craft Game Earth World

Craft Lucky Castle Builder

Craftsman Building City 2022

Craft Rainbow Pro Rain

As mentioned, according to McAfee, these apps have been found sending packets "steathily for advertising revenue in bulk." In other words, malicious actors are sneakily using victims' devices to obtain illegitimate commissions from affiliate programs. HiddenAds malware can also degrade your phone's performance and browsing speed, so if you're noticing significant slowdowns after downloading an app from a Google Play Store, something in the milk isn't clean.

Fortunately, McAfee notified Google about these 38 infected apps, and they're no longer in the Play Store, but make sure they aren't lingering on your device, causing unnecessary havoc.

Although these apps have been downloaded by Android users all over the world, users from the United States, Canada, Brazil and South Korea were most affected.

The moral of the story? Just pay the $6.99 to play Minecraft. As they say, if an app is free, you're the product.