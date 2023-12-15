Asus announces enterprise-grade Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus

Asus announced the Asus ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus Thursday — an enterprise-grade ChromeOS laptop. Primed for business pros and IT admin, the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is a Windows and MacOS alternative worth considering.

This news arrives ahead of CES 2024 when PC makers with reveal the next-generation of Chromebooks.

Performance is key when it comes to getting things done and the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is up for any task. Configurations are available with up to the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB PCI Express M.2 storage.

This is all packed in a sleek, elegant chassis with three-sided barely-there 14-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) 16:10 500-nit touch optional display. This sharp, color-rich screen has matte-finish and oleophobic coating to combat glare and fingerprints.

(Image credit: Asus)

Built-in WiFi 6E ensures smooth, seamless wireless connectivity. Collaborative projects are streamlined with the help of Google Workspace's interactive co-editing tools. When you're not online, you'll still have access to Google's useful suite of productivity apps like Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus users can expect no less than stellar video-conferencing quality. The laptop's integrated Full HD camera does a great job at gathering light even in dimly lit environments so you'll look great in calls.

(Image credit: Asus)

For connecting your external peripherals, the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus offers a good amount of ports. It has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB Type-A ports and an HDMI 2.1 for connecting up to three 4K displays. Easily add extra storage via the laptop's convenient built-in microSD slot.

Laptop durability and security are essential to business pros and Asus thoughtfully designed the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus with these attributes in mind. This business Chromebook is shock-and-drop proof — we're talking about built to military standards tough.

Google's proprietary Titan C2 security chip and a built-in fingerprint sensor keeps data safe and uncompromised. Google's Chrome browser adds another fortress of protection that makes it easy for IT admins to manage.

Whether you're at the office or working remotely, the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus has the power and speed required to put your best work forward. Pricing and availability for the ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus remains unknown. We expect Asus to reveal more within the coming weeks.