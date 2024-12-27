This Windows 11 bug can stop your security updates — here's how to avoid it

If you have recently installed Windows 11 on your laptop or are planning to do so in the near future, Microsoft just issued a critical security warning that may impact you.

The issue specifically involves Windows 11, version 24H2, with security updates released between October 8 and November 12. The problem prevents the operating system from accepting additional Windows security updates, potentially exposing your laptop to myriad threats.

The bug impacts anyone using physical media, such as a CD or USB flash drive, to install the relevant version of Windows 11.

Microsoft doesn't have a solution for the issue as of yet, but there are a couple of ways to avoid the security snag.

Fast forward to December

As indicated above, the issue is limited to Windows 11, version 24H2, with security updates released in October or November. A more recent version was released on December 10. Creating installation discs or USB keys with this build will allow your security updates to flow freely going forward.

If, for any reason, that solution doesn't work for you, there's another option to keep your Windows 11 laptop safe.

Ditch the discs (or USB keys)

The other solution is to update directly through Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog rather than putting the installation files on physical media. While there are understandably times when installing from a disc or USB key is necessary, it's always preferable to install directly from the source to ensure you have the most up-to-date version of Windows 11.

What's next?

If you are currently running Windows 11 installed via disc or USB key with the October or November security updates, follow either of the options above to install the latest version, 24H2, with the December updates, and your system will properly receive future updates.

As we reach the end of 2024, this is also a reminder that on October 14, 2025, Windows 10 Home and Pro will reach end of life. Windows 10 will continue to function, but Microsoft will no longer provide feature or security updates. We don't recommend using an operating system under these conditions, so if you haven't already upgraded to Windows 11, plan to do so by October 14, 2025.