This one McAfee feature makes the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x the only Copilot+ PC I’d buy

McAfee and Lenovo announced last week a collaboration on a new AI-powered Deepfake Detector software for Lenovo's Copilot+ PCs. This means the new McAfee security software will also be available on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, Laptop Mag's highest-rated and reviewed AI PC.

Any future Lenovo Copilot+ PCs will have access to the McAfee Deepfake Detector, but for the moment, this helps elevate this Best AI PC even further above the competition.

A representative for McAfee tells Laptop Mag that while the company is reaching out to other laptop makers, "we do not have new information about other partnerships to share at this time."

The Deepfake Detector uses advanced AI detection models directly on the laptop to identify AI-generated audio within videos. So, your laptop can help you determine if the video you're watching has been faked without compromising your privacy by uploading the video to the cloud. McAfee's Deepfake Detector will also be far faster than cloud-based alternatives.

Deep fakes are becoming increasingly convincing as AI-generated images and audio become faster and smarter. Therefore, the need for on-device deep fake detection is paramount. So, if you've been on the fence about upgrading to a Copilot+ laptop, it may be time to take a closer look at the Yoga Slim 7x.

Will deepfake detection come to other AI PCs?

The McAfee rep who spoke to Laptop Mag indicated that the security company is in talks with other laptop manufacturers but couldn't confirm that the Deepfake Detector will be available on non-Lenovo devices. But if it were to leave the Lenovo Copilot+ lineup, other Copilot+ PCs would surely be among the first to benefit.

However, the technology could theoretically be applied to any machine with an NPU that meets the Copilot+ standards set by Microsoft and Qualcomm. So AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 "Strix Point" processors and Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 "Lunar Lake" series could also fit the bill. After all, the NPU on both the "Strix Point" and "Lunar Lake" systems is rated to exceed the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU's 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) rating.

But for now, unless you pick up the Yoga Slim 7x, you'll have to stick with McAfee's new Smart AI Hub to submit suspicious videos. McAfee will analyze submitted videos to determine their credibility and offer insights on deepfake trends to help educate the public.