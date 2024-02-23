The Microsoft custom ship is not as custom as we thought — here's what we know

News
By Madeline Ricchiuto
published

Is Microsoft abandoning the chip wars?

Microsoft Surface Event Oct 12, 2022
(Image credit: Microsoft)
Jump to:

According to a report by Engadget, Microsoft placed a new order with Intel's Foundry division for a new custom chipset (maybe for laptops?). Leveraging Intel's latest 18A fabrication process, the new Microsoft chip will likely arrive sometime in 2025.

While Microsoft did build the Azure Maia AI Accelerator and Azure Cobalt 100 CPU server chips in-house, it appears they've decided to outsource to Intel for this new chip. Intel's 18A fabrication process has been optimized for Arm architecture, which Microsoft has used for the Surface line of laptops and tablets so this Intel/Microsoft chip could be built for mobile computing platforms. Or it could be the next generation of Cobalt 100.

What does this mean for Microsoft's future in the chip wars?

State of Intel

(Image credit: Future)

As we don't know the exact purpose of the Intel-produced Microsoft chipsets, we can only speculate. If these chips are designed to work with Microsoft's consumer level products, then this could simply mean nothing. Microsoft's in-house chip designs are intended to work with Azure, a cloud computing server solution.

Intel's 18A process has a "Clearwater Forest" server and "Panther Lake" client side production line. So these new Microsoft chips really could fit anywhere in Microsoft's wheelhouse. If the Intel 18A Microsoft chips end up becoming the next Cobalt 100 generation, then perhaps its a sign that Microsoft is leaving the chip wars in hands better suited to the task. But if they end up on the consumer Surface line, it just means Microsoft is keeping their chip-making skills to the server side of things.

This silicon partnership does present a pretty solid win for Intel Foundry, however. The new division was launched by Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger in February 2021 as part of a plan to make Intel "the second largest external foundry by 2030." Intel Foundry's current list of clients includes MediaTek, Qualcomm, Amazon, and now Microsoft.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 117 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(14-inch 512GB)
Our Review
1
Apple - MacBook Pro 14"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
(14-inch)
Our Review
2
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11...
Lenovo USA
$2,399
View
Acer Swift 14
(14-inch Intel Core i7)
3
Swift 14 SF14-71T-74RF...
Acer
View
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (2023)
(Blue)
4
Acer 2023 Newest Chromebook...
Amazon
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
5
Dell XPS 13 9530 (2023)
Dell
$1,499
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
6
ASUS Zenbook S 13 13.3" OLED...
antonline
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
7
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
8
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11)
Our Review
9
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9...
Walmart
View
Dell XPS 15 9530
10
XPS 15 9530 15.6IN I7-13700H...
Monoprice.com
View
Load more deals
Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.