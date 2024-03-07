Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Laptop 6 just got a lot more exciting — Qualcomm's Apple M3 challenger may be inside

Microsoft might reveal its upcoming Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 hardware in just a few weeks on March 21, according to unnamed sources via Windows Central. Most new laptops boast upgraded performance and features, but these new Surface devices from Microsoft are more exciting than your average laptop upgrade.

The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will be Microsoft's first AI PCs with an ARM-based chip option, shipping with either Intel's new Core Ultra chips in April or Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite ARM-based chips in June. Windows Central's sources say these AI PCs will rival the performance and efficiency of Apple's iPad Pro and MacBook Pro, and to that, we say: finally.

What to expect from Microsoft's new Surface devices

One of the biggest hangups with Windows laptops is their subpar battery life, and these new Surface devices are reportedly a major improvement in this area. According to Windows Central, both the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are "expected to achieve true all-day battery life and high-end performance capabilities."

In addition to boosted performance and efficiency, the Surface 10 should be equipped with an anti-reflective OLED screen, a built-in NFC reader, and an ultrawide webcam with AI Studio Effects. The Surface Laptop 6 will feature thinner display bezels, a haptic touchpad, and a dedicated Copilot key for all those upcoming AI features in the Windows 11 24H2 update.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

This update is rumored to feature video game upscaling and frame rate smoothing, real-time live captions and translations, on-device Copilot, and an exciting tool referred to as AI Explorer.

This fancy AI tool comes with a built-in history/timeline feature that lets you quickly search your entire computer using natural language. In action, this might look like searching "Find me that recipe my mom emailed me recently" or something similar. It'll search through your previously opened documents, web pages, and conversations to find the most relevant information.

Because the Windows 11 24H2 update isn't expected until later this year, the new Surface devices will probably have to wait a few months to experience full AI functionality. While Microsoft's AI-centric software update is certainly something to look forward to, we're way more excited about seeing how efficient and powerful Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip is.