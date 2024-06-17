Have you had trouble with Asus customer support? A new program looks to change that

News
By
published

SD card reader woes should be a thing of the past

Asus Zephyrus G14 (2024) review
(Image credit: Future)

Asus is rolling out a new service program to make getting hardware repairs simpler and cheaper.

Asus has not had the best reputation for hardware repairs lately with its SD card readers as a particularly thorny problem. Some of the most recent issues surround the SD card reader on the Asus ROG Ally. In response, on June 14 the company announced changes to its service process to streamline repairs.

In a statement on the repair agreement change, Asus confirmed, “we take pride in delivering incredible products that provide premium experiences to each and every one of our customers. We recognize that our warranty, RMA communications, and repair services have not consistently met these high standards, and we are committed to doing better“

What does the streamlined repair process look like?

As Asus explains, the streamlined process is rather simple. Anyone who has had a negative experience with customer support is encouraged to contact Asus a executivecare@asus.com to share their experience using the following template:

Your Name (as listed in your RMA): 
RMA Number:
Serial Number:
RMA application country:
Please describe your previous RMA dispute:
Supporting Documents (e.g., charged invoice, quotation notification, photos):
Additional Feedback (optional):

After submitting a claim, Asus will respond within one week after reviewing the case. Once the claim is processed, repairs will commence. Repairs will include free pickup and return of the impacted unit.

Will it be enough?

Laptop Mag spoke to a source at Asus that claims the current SD card slot issues have only impacted a few units and can be fixed within two weeks. This new process increases transparency on repairs and offers feedback to continue making the Asus RMA service system better. 

To determine if this new process is enough, however, we’ll need to see how customers feel about it after a month or two. It appears Asus is taking the issue seriously, but it's just empty promises if the program doesn't deliver. The company will provide more information next Thursday on the “ROG PULSE”  podcast.

MORE FROM LAPTOP MAG

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 495 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(1TB SSD)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Strix SCAR 18”...
Best Buy
View
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
2
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE...
Amazon
$925
View
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5
Dell
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
4
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop...
HP (US)
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
Our Review
5
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
Preorder
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
6
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE...
Walmart
View
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB Intel Core i7)
7
Lenovo - Legion Pro 5i 16"...
Best Buy
View
MSI Katana 15
(Black)
8
MSI Katana 15 B13VEK-277US...
Amazon
View
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 1TB)
Our Review
9
MSI Titan GT77 17.3" UHD...
Amazon
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 GU604
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus M16 16"...
Best Buy
View
Load more deals
Madeline Ricchiuto
Madeline Ricchiuto
Staff Writer

A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.