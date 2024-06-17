Have you had trouble with Asus customer support? A new program looks to change that

Asus is rolling out a new service program to make getting hardware repairs simpler and cheaper.

Asus has not had the best reputation for hardware repairs lately with its SD card readers as a particularly thorny problem. Some of the most recent issues surround the SD card reader on the Asus ROG Ally. In response, on June 14 the company announced changes to its service process to streamline repairs.

In a statement on the repair agreement change, Asus confirmed, “we take pride in delivering incredible products that provide premium experiences to each and every one of our customers. We recognize that our warranty, RMA communications, and repair services have not consistently met these high standards, and we are committed to doing better“

What does the streamlined repair process look like?

As Asus explains, the streamlined process is rather simple. Anyone who has had a negative experience with customer support is encouraged to contact Asus a executivecare@asus.com to share their experience using the following template:



Your Name (as listed in your RMA):

RMA Number:

Serial Number:

RMA application country:

Please describe your previous RMA dispute:

Supporting Documents (e.g., charged invoice, quotation notification, photos):

Additional Feedback (optional):

After submitting a claim, Asus will respond within one week after reviewing the case. Once the claim is processed, repairs will commence. Repairs will include free pickup and return of the impacted unit.

If you've reached out to our customer support and were not happy with your experience, we're here to help. We've created a new, dedicated team to review your case. Please contact us at https://t.co/FytNYujww0 and let us know what went wrong. We want to make it right. pic.twitter.com/rFLeB4w9rgJune 14, 2024

Will it be enough?

Laptop Mag spoke to a source at Asus that claims the current SD card slot issues have only impacted a few units and can be fixed within two weeks. This new process increases transparency on repairs and offers feedback to continue making the Asus RMA service system better.

To determine if this new process is enough, however, we’ll need to see how customers feel about it after a month or two. It appears Asus is taking the issue seriously, but it's just empty promises if the program doesn't deliver. The company will provide more information next Thursday on the “ROG PULSE” podcast.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors